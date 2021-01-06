Left Menu
Food secy emphasises on foodgrain distribution to poor through linkage of welfare schemes

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday emphasised on smooth distribution of foodgrains to the poor through linkage of all social welfare schemes run by the central and state governments.

Updated: 06-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:12 IST
Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday emphasised on smooth distribution of foodgrains to the poor through linkage of all social welfare schemes run by the central and state governments. ''Co-ordinate the foodgrain distribution process by coordinating various schemes of the central and state governments and deliver foodgrains to the poor and needy in easy and simple manner,'' Pandey was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The secretary was chairing a meeting of officials of the department of food and public distribution and supply officers of the Nagpur division. Pandey directed officials to link Ayushyaman Bharat, MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes with the beneficiaries coming under the National Food Security Act. He said the department should work to facilitate the distribution of foodgrains to the poor and needy families by involving them in the National Food Security Plan.

Pandey emphasised on the promotion of fortified rice and rice bran oil, and said rice mill owners need to be persuaded to take initiative. He assured necessary help from the central government to these mill owners..

