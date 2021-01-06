AICC Maha in-charge holds talks over new MPCC president

All India Congress Committee in- charge of Maharashtra H K Patil is holding consultations with senior party leaders over change of guard in the state unit keeping in mind the 'one person-one post' formula with an OBC community candidate most likely to head the MPCC, said sources on Wednesday. Patil is ona two-day visit to the city to hold discussions with the state leadership over replacement of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Balasaheb Thorat, who is also a minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, and other organisational matters, they said.

Patil held discussions with Prithviraj Chavan, a former CM, on late Tuesday night at Sahaydri guest house and later with Thorat, who is the states revenue minister. Former CM and present PWD minister AshoK Chavan met Patil on Wednesday morning. Later, Patil held one-to-one discussions with Congress ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.

The party sources said the discussions pertained to the present situation of the Congress and measures to be taken for its revival in Maharashtra, once its stronghold. ''It looks like the 'one man-one post formula' will be implemented. Thorat had the option of continuing as the state president or a minister in the MVA government.

''He has expressed the desire to give up the organisational post,'' the sources said. Thorat is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The frontrunners to replace Thorat include AICC in- charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav, ministers in the state government Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Wadettiwar and Vishwajeet Kadam. Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

But his candidature for the post of MPCC chief is being opposed by several leaders, a senior party functionary told PTI. The sources said Thorat's successor will be from the OBC community.

Hence, the selection has narrowed down to Satav, assembly speaker Nana Patole and Wadettiwar, they added..

