Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congress begins consideration of Biden's Electoral College win

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, meeting on Wednesday in a rare joint session, began considering the certification of Electoral College results showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump. A number of Republicans from both chambers have said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory. Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:38 IST
U.S. Congress begins consideration of Biden's Electoral College win

The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, meeting on Wednesday in a rare joint session, began considering the certification of Electoral College results showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

A number of Republicans from both chambers have said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.

Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run. They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20. Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro blasts Brazil's syringe makers over soaring prices

President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers on Wednesday of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus su...

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

Two sisters found dead in home near Nagpur

Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Kamptee town near Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified by the police as Padma Nagorao Lawte 60 and Kalpana 50.According to the police, th...

PM Kisan scheme: Centre asks Bengal govt to depute nodal officer

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021