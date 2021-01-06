U.S. Congress begins consideration of Biden's Electoral College win
The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, meeting on Wednesday in a rare joint session, began considering the certification of Electoral College results showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.
A number of Republicans from both chambers have said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.
Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run. They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20. Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.
