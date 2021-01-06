U.S. Republican lawmakers challenge Arizona Electoral College result

U.S. Republican lawmakers challenge Arizona Electoral College resultReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:44 IST
Republican lawmakers on Wednesday objected to the U.S. Congress certifying Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the state of Arizona last November, a move that is expected to be overruled by the full House of Representatives and Senate.
Each chamber will now debate the objection before voting on whether to accept or reject it.
