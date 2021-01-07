Left Menu
U.S. business group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy." Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

U.S. business group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

The head of a major U.S. business group urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol. National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy.... Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol. should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

