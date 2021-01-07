Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmaker says she is drawing up impeachment papers on Trump after mobs storm Capitol

A Democratic congresswoman on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/its-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-supporters-storm-u-s-capitol-idUSKBN29B2PU following Trump's urgings to his supporters to fight to undo his election loss. "We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota wrote on Twitter even though there are just two weeks left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:23 IST
U.S. lawmaker says she is drawing up impeachment papers on Trump after mobs storm Capitol

A Democratic congresswoman on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/its-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-supporters-storm-u-s-capitol-idUSKBN29B2PU following Trump's urgings to his supporters to fight to undo his election loss.

"We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota wrote on Twitter even though there are just two weeks left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Hundreds of protesters marched from a Trump rally in front of the White House to the Capitol and stormed the building. Video showed people breaking windows to get inside. Lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives were evacuated as they met to confirm Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

Calls for impeachment spread rapidly across social media from Democratic lawmakers, commentators and some of Trump's fellow Republicans. "Inciting a coup has to warrant impeachment," NAACP Chairman Leon Russell wrote on Twitter. Russell, among others, also urged Trump's cabinet to initiate the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which transfers power to the vice president if the president becomes unable to do his job.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed to lead a delegation of Republican leaders to the White House "to tell Trump that he has to resign immediately - or they will join with Democrats and impeach him." Some Republican lawmakers tried a last-ditch effort to challenge the election results, encouraged by Trump with his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Trump's former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told Reuters via text: "Donald Trump and elected officials need to be impeached and removed from office. They have damaged our standing in the international community and are now threatening our way of life." Trump was acquitted in February 2020 by the Republican-controlled Senate after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on ThursdayWHEN Jan. 7-11 1030 a.m. local2330 GMTWHERE Sydney Cricket Ground 10,000 restricted capacityMATCH OFFICIALS all Australian Umpires Bruce Oxenford, Rod TuckerThir...

WRAPUP 6-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Bidens victory. With drawn...

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against India at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns...

INSTANT VIEW 6- Pro-Trump protesters swarm U.S. Capitol, National Guard deployed

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the presidents demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senates Republican leader denou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021