Woman shot at U.S. Capitol has died -Washington, D.C., police

A woman has died after being shot on Wednesday during the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman for the Washington police department said. No other details were available, the spokeswoman said. It remained unclear who shot the woman.

Hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

