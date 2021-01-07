Left Menu
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden. Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Updated: 07-01-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 07:23 IST
Twitter and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential elections amid riots at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations. Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

