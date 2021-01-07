U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Arizona presidential election results

U.S. Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Arizona presidential election resultsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:54 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Arizona's certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by rioters' violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.
The Senate voted 93-6 against the measure.
