Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House officials resign after Capitol violence

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, according to media reports, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of Donald Trump in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:19 IST
White House officials resign after Capitol violence

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, according to media reports, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of Donald Trump in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill. Pottinger resigned on Wednesday afternoon in response to the President's reaction to a mob of protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported, citing a person close to Pottinger. Bloomberg first reported the resignation of Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump’s China policy.

The White House had no immediate comment. Four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - after hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

In a video posted to Twitter while the rioters roamed the Capitol, Trump called the protesters "special" and repeated his false claims about election fraud, although he urged protesters to leave. The melee delayed the certification process of Biden's victory for hours. Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Two top aides to first lady Melania Trump also resigned on Wednesday, while Pottinger's boss, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, was considering quitting, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Stephanie Grisham resigned as chief of staff to the first lady.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said in a statement. Grisham, who spent a year as White House press secretary before becoming chief of staff to the first lady, did not say whether her resignation was in reaction to the violence in the nation's capital, but a source familiar with her decision said it was the last straw for her.

The White House social secretary, Rickie Niceta, also resigned, as did a deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews, two sources told Reuters. There was also talk inside the White House that deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell might resign, a source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On his birth anniversary, here's a look back on Irrfan Khan's four soul-stirring films

Artists never die, they live through the legacy they leave behind in the form of their art, and this is the reason why Irrfan Khan is still immortal in our hearts and fans are celebrating his 54th birth anniversary today. A seasoned star wi...

iNSTRUCKO wins Partnership with EtonX, an Online Subsidiary of Eton College

After a robust vetting process iNSTRUCKO is glad to announce its partnership with one of the worlds leading independent schools - Eton College to bring its online subsidiary - EtonX to India with its certified and specialised courses for yo...

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India A timeless tribute to the racing legend Patrick Paddy Hopkirk and his spectacular victory in the classic No. 37 Mini Cooper S at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964. Limited to 15 units, available f...

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday said 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the mainland on Wednesday, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported infections. Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei province and one in L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021