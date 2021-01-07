Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldiers break up scuffle in Ghana parliament before inauguration

Soldiers entered Ghana's parliament to break up a scuffle between rival lawmakers at odds over last month's elections, hours before President Nana Akufo-Addo was due to be sworn in on Thursday.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:23 IST
Soldiers break up scuffle in Ghana parliament before inauguration
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@parliament_gh)

Soldiers entered Ghana's parliament to break up a scuffle between rival lawmakers at odds over last month's elections, hours before President Nana Akufo-Addo was due to be sworn in on Thursday. The clash underscored the deep tensions following the Dec. 7 election that has led to rare unrest in Ghana, a major cocoa and gold producer seen as a bastion of democracy in West Africa.

It started when one member of parliament from the president's NPP party snatched some paper ballots during an overnight vote to determine the house speaker, according to a source who was present. It was not immediately clear why the lawmaker was angry. Last month's elections left a hung parliament, without a dominant party to push through the appointment of speaker and other key posts.

Footage on local television showed politicians, many of them unmasked, pushing and shoving before about 20 soldiers entered the chamber. Ranks of MPs then faced each other and chanted over a dividing line of masked soldiers and police. Eventually, Alban Bagbin, the candidate from Ghana's other main party, the NDC, was voted in as speaker.

"The attempt to snatch ballot papers ... and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament," said losing presidential candidate John Mahama in a Facebook post congratulating Bagbin. The incident occurred as preparations were underway for the swearing in of Akufo-Addo for his second term at a ceremony on the parliament grounds. Dignitaries from across Africa are expected to attend.

Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of last month's election with 51.59%, ahead of former President Mahama, who got 47.37%. Mahama's party has said it will contest the results in court, alleging fraud though it has not published evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal red stone, sand-mining to be curbed: K'taka Minister

Mangaluru, Jan 7 PTI Stringent action would be takenagainst those involved in illegal mining and transportationof laterite stone and sand from government lands, KarnatakaMines and Geology Minister C C Patil said on Thursday.Addressing repor...

Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed rocket system

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of precisely delivering conventional warheads deep into enemy territory. According to Director General of Pa...

World News Roudnup: As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19; London field hospital to reopen as shortage of beds looms and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Exclusive As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till MayModerna Incs COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements...

Gauhati HC gets new CJ; all 25 HCs now have regular chief justices

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, was on Thursday elevated as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, the Law Ministry said.The Supreme Court collegium had recently recommended his name for the post.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021