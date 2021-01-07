Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP gangrape & murder: NCW team meets victim's family, says not satisfied with police probe

A team from the National Commission for Women NCW on Thursday met the family members of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker, who was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two others, and expressed dissatisfaction over the police action in the case.Member Chandramukhi Devi, who arrived here on Wednesday night after the NCW took note of the incident, met officials and took stock of the action taken in this connection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:41 IST
UP gangrape & murder: NCW team meets victim's family, says not satisfied with police probe

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday met the family members of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker, who was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two others, and expressed dissatisfaction over the police action in the case.

Member Chandramukhi Devi, who arrived here on Wednesday night after the NCW took note of the incident, met officials and took stock of the action taken in this connection. She also visited the village of the deceased and met her family members.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her. A case has been registered against the accused and two of them were arrested on Tuesday night, while the priest is still absconding.

''I am not satisfied with the role of the police. Had timely action been taken, perhaps the life of the victim could have been saved,” Chandramukhi Devi told newspersons here.

“The SSP has told me that the woman was found in an unconscious state and had she got treatment, her life could have been saved. The FIR was filed late and the post mortem examination was also done much later,” she said, adding that the autopsy report explains that the incident was ''most sickening and unfortunate''.

SSP Sankalp Sharma had on Wednesday said the post-mortem report has confirmed rape and there are injuries in the victim's private parts and a fracture in her leg. The station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case, he had said. The NCW member said the incident is ''most heinous and strict action should be taken. The government is very serious on these matters and yet such incidents take place''.

She said the woman was earning the livelihood of her family, adding that the culprits had planned the action as they had called her to the temple through a phone call. “Suspending a station officer is not enough. I have told the SSP that no one involved should be spared under pressure,” Devi said.

She said such incidents are taking place despite campaigns like ' beti bachao-beti padhao' and 'mission Shakti' as criminals have no fear of police, and people's faith will be restored only when action is taken against criminals.

Meanwhile, former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav alleged that the police and administration purposely delayed the post mortem examination and did not disclose the report.

Yadav, who met the victim's family as part of a Samajwadi Party team sent by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleged that crime against women is at its peak under the current government which makes tall claims about women's empowerment.

He also alleged that action against culprits under the Yogi Adityanath government is taken on the basis of their castes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sack manager Alonso

Inter Miami have sacked manager Diego Alonso after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miamis first coach as they made their MLS debut last year and ...

MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found...

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...

Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he held constructive discussions with the countrys top leadership, which was described as a huge success.Jaisha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021