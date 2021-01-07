Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro warns U.S.-like political crisis could happen in Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the lack of trust in the vote count in the U.S. election led to Wednesday's mob attack on Congress and warned that the same could happen in his country.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST
Bolsonaro warns U.S.-like political crisis could happen in Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the lack of trust in the vote count in the U.S. election led to Wednesday's mob attack on Congress and warned that the same could happen in his country. The far-right leader repeated claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 vote and said Brazil's electronic voting system, internationally praised for its efficiency and speed in counting ballots, can be manipulated.

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a harrowing assault on American democracy. A shaken Congress early on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory. Bolsonaro, an admirer of Trump and whose anti-establishment style of politics he has mimicked, advocates a return to printed ballots for the 2022 presidential election, in which he plans to seek a second term.

"What happened in the American elections? Basically, what was ... the cause of the whole crisis? The lack of confidence in the vote," he told supporters outside his residence. Bolsonaro said, without giving any evidence, that there were people who voted three or four times, and dead people had voted.

"Here, in Brazil, if you have electronic voting, it will be the same. Fraud exists," he said. "If we don't have the ballot printed in 2022, a way to audit the votes, we're going to have bigger problems than the United States," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico president slams social media 'censorship' after chaos in U.S. Capitol

Mexicos president on Thursday criticized social media companies for censorship after they temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump during chaotic scenes sparked by his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday....

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the platform said Thursday.In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said ...

French President's top advisor says India's UNSC term critical for initiatives by two countries

Indias two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council will be critical for both Paris and New Delhi to take initiatives related to the Indo-Pacific region and terrorist threats, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adv...

Sterling stutters as UK negative rates speculation swirls

Sterling held below a 2-12 year high on Thursday as speculation swirled that the Bank of England could bring in sub-zero benchmark interest rates earlier than expected to counter the economic hit from a third coronavirus national lockdown.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021