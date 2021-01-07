Top Senate Democrat calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately

Top Senate Democrat calls for Trump to be removed from office immediatelyReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:11 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying that if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said in a statement. "This president should not hold office one day longer." "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
