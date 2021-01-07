Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator says Capitol building rioters made off with laptop

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said that pro-Trump demonstrators who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday also ransacked his office and stole a laptop. In a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from Oregon showed how the protesters left his office full of debris, disordered cabinets, strewn files, and a cigarette butt.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:33 IST
U.S. senator says Capitol building rioters made off with laptop

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said that pro-Trump demonstrators who invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday also ransacked his office and stole a laptop.

In a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from Oregon showed how the protesters left his office full of debris, disordered cabinets, strewn files, and a cigarette butt. "They stole the laptop that was sitting on the table," he said at one point, as his camera panned over an empty desk.

Merkley's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday about the incident or what was in the laptop. Concerns over the digital integrity of information kept by lawmakers at the Capitol have been mounting as law enforcement weighs the damage from the riot, which happened after outgoing President Donald Trump told supporters gathered in Washington he would "never concede" the election he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four more Delhi residents test positive for new strain of coronavirus

Four more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, sources said on Thursday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till the end of Jan...

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...

BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extension

Jan 7 Reuters - PARIS CLUB OF INTERNATIONAL CREDITORS SAY HAVE ACCEPTED TO PROVIDE TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA AN EXTENSION OF THE TIME-BOUND SUSPENSION OF DEBT SERVICE DUE FROM JAN 1 TO JUNE 30 2021. Source text for Eikon Further company cov...

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021