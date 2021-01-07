Kumaraswamy again rubbishes JDS merger rumours, vows to bring party to power on its own

Rubbishing speculations aboutpossible merger of his party JDS with the ruling BJP, formerKarnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday vowed tobring it back to power on its own in the 2023 assembly polls.

The JD(S) legislature party leader also shared his plansfor revamping the party organisation and having in place 8-10member core-committee in place to take decisions.

''...our youth should understand the path covered by thisparty...making this party a slave of some other party ormerging it with any other party will be an insult to DeveGowda's (JDS patriarch and former prime minister) longstruggle,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking at a party meeting here, he said, JD(S) has itsown history and the party has no understanding or adjustmentwith BJP or any other party as was being projected by some.

''We have no adjustment with them (BJP)...there is nounderstanding with anyone. There are talks that I'm soft onBJP and (Chief Minister B S) Yediyurappa and a propagandaabout merger is being spread, also there is another party(Congress) calling us BJP's B-team, nothing is true,'' headded.

Both the BJP and JDS have repeatedly rejected rumours andreports in a section of media of late about the merger afterKumaraswamy twice met Yediyurappa and JD(S) extending itssupport for passage of key bills and to the no confidencemotion against Legislative Council Chairman.

The work towards strengthening the party will begin fromSankranti (Jan 14), Kumaraswamy said adding ''it will betowards bringing JD(S) government, Kannadiga's government topower in 2023.'' Noting that the party organisation work has taken abeating because of coronavirus, Kumaraswamy said all its wingswould be dissolved and reconstituted though the respectivechiefs would be retained.

After discussing with Deve Gowda and other seniorleaders, a core committee consisting of 8-10 leaders will beconstituted before January 14 to take decisions on the partyaffairs, he said.

A ''War Room'' will be set up at headquarters. ''I'm readyto work with you under a new system for 20 hours a day. it'snot difficult to win 30-35 or 40 seats....let's not depend onanyone to be in power. Let's form the government independentlyon our own strength,'' he added.

Stressing the need to take up membership drive in a bigway, Kumaraswamy also asked leaders not to speak against theparty and its affairs on the streets.

''Speak at party forums, the doors are open,'' he added.

PTI KSUVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)