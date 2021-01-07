Left Menu
T'gana: Guv, Assembly Speaker, Cong MP call on LS Speaker Om Birla during his visit to Hyd

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:00 IST
Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, state Legislative Assembly Speaker PocharamSrinivasa Reddy, state Congress president and MP N Uttam KumarReddy were among those who called on Lok Sabha Speaker OmBirla during his visit to the city on Thursday.

''Warm welcome to Honourable speaker of 17th Loksabhashri Ombirla @ombirlakota on his visit to #rajbhavan#Hyderabad today by @DrTamilisaiGuv,'' Soundararajan tweeted.

Srinivasa Reddy and state Legislative Council ChairmanGutha Sukhender Reddy met Birla at the Raj Bhavan guest houseand conveyed new year greetings, official sources said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with his wife N Padmavati, aformer MLA, met the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress sources said.

Birla is understood to be on a visit to Hyderabad toattend a marriage.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

