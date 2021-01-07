Velingkar hits out at BJP govt in Goa over son's arrest

Former Goa RSS chief SubhashVelingkar on Thursday accused the BJP government of vendettaafter his son was arrested by police on charges of incitingviolence during protests against the proposed IIT campus nearValpoi town.

His son Shailendra was one of the leaders who hadvisited Valpoi on Wednesday to support locals agitatingagainst the proposed IIT campus in their village.

Subhash Velingkar, a friend-turned-foe of the BJP inthe state, took to Twitter to criticise the arrest of his son.

Goa BJP govt and party have started part three oftheir political vendetta, getting my son Shailendra arrestedtoday by Crime Branch.

''They want to crush our family deadly (for) exposingtheir blunders, he tweeted.

Subhash Velingkar was removed as the Goa RSS chief in2016 after his constant attack on the then Chief MinisterManohar Parrikar over the issue of medium of instruction inelementary education.

He later formed his own political party the GoaSuraksha Manch (GSM) which faired poorly in the Assemblyelections of 2017. Subhash Velingkar himself had contestedunsuccessfully from Panaji.

When contacted, a senior police officer saidShailendra Velingkar was arrested on charges of incitingviolence.

