Left Menu
Development News Edition

Velingkar hits out at BJP govt in Goa over son's arrest

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:43 IST
Velingkar hits out at BJP govt in Goa over son's arrest

Former Goa RSS chief SubhashVelingkar on Thursday accused the BJP government of vendettaafter his son was arrested by police on charges of incitingviolence during protests against the proposed IIT campus nearValpoi town.

His son Shailendra was one of the leaders who hadvisited Valpoi on Wednesday to support locals agitatingagainst the proposed IIT campus in their village.

Subhash Velingkar, a friend-turned-foe of the BJP inthe state, took to Twitter to criticise the arrest of his son.

Goa BJP govt and party have started part three oftheir political vendetta, getting my son Shailendra arrestedtoday by Crime Branch.

''They want to crush our family deadly (for) exposingtheir blunders, he tweeted.

Subhash Velingkar was removed as the Goa RSS chief in2016 after his constant attack on the then Chief MinisterManohar Parrikar over the issue of medium of instruction inelementary education.

He later formed his own political party the GoaSuraksha Manch (GSM) which faired poorly in the Assemblyelections of 2017. Subhash Velingkar himself had contestedunsuccessfully from Panaji.

When contacted, a senior police officer saidShailendra Velingkar was arrested on charges of incitingviolence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. transport chief, foreign policy advisers among resignations after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation on Thursday, the first cabinet minister to join a growing list of Republican President Donald Trumps staff leaving over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. ...

Restaurants, ski resorts kept closed as France accelerates COVID-19 shots

France will keep its restaurants, cinemas and ski resorts closed while it cranks up its COVID-19 vaccination rollout because the coronavirus is still spreading too fast and hospitals remain under severe pressure, Prime Minister Jean Castex ...

HC asks Odisha govt to accept fee waiver slab for private schools

In the absence of any law inOdisha to determine and fix the tuition fees of privateschools, the high court on Thursday asked the state governmentto accept the reduced fee slab as proposed by a committeeformed at the behest of the court.A be...

Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment.

Pelosi If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021