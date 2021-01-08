Republican Maryland governor calls for Trump's removal and Pence to take over

Republican Maryland governor calls for Trump's removal and Pence to take overReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:11 IST
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to resign the White House or be removed from office, saying Vice President Mike Pence should take over to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
"Gov. Hogan is calling for Vice President Pence to take over and conduct the peaceful transition of power," Hogan's spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted.
"I think there is no question that America would be better off if President Trump would resign," Hogan said, according to Baltimore-based WBAL Radio.
