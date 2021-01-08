Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge -state official

The Trump campaign has dropped its legal challenge to Georgia's election results that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state, Georgia's top election official said on Thursday.

"Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.

