Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge -state official

Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge -state officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:46 IST
The Trump campaign has dropped its legal challenge to Georgia's election results that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state, Georgia's top election official said on Thursday.
"Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
