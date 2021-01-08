Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president evaluates merging anti-trust regulators with ministries

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he will next week present his Cabinet with a proposal to evaluate whether institutions including the telecommunications anti-trust regulator could be merged into ministries. Lopez Obrador defended the idea on grounds of saving public funds to allow for priority welfare and infrastructure spending.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:17 IST
Mexican president evaluates merging anti-trust regulators with ministries

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he will next week present his Cabinet with a proposal to evaluate whether institutions including the telecommunications anti-trust regulator could be merged into ministries.

Lopez Obrador defended the idea on grounds of saving public funds to allow for priority welfare and infrastructure spending. Critics said scrapping such bodies would be a step backwards for democracy and lead to excessive concentration of power.

Sostenes Diaz Gonzalez, a commissioner of the Federal Telecommunications Institute, defended the regulator's track record, arguing that its independence from political influence helped boost confidence in the sector and fulfilled its purpose. "What was sought was to counteract the issue of the monopoly sectors that existed in telecommunications and broadcasting and to introduce competition ... and that is precisely what happened in Mexico," he said in an interview.

Lopez Obrador has made steep budget cuts, arguing his administration has trimmed wasteful expenditure. He has frequently targeted so-called autonomous institutions, such as an office working on government transparency, as ineffective and expensive. On Thursday he said a science research fund was used to rent golf courses under previous governments.

He suggested the telecoms regulator had failed to rein-in monopolistic power of some companies. The IFT has been credited with reducing the market share of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, although the company is still the largest player in the industry. "They said that in this manner there would no be more monopolies in communications. Are there, or are there not?" he asked during a regular news conference. "We have to review all these administrative apparatus, their function, so that there's no duplication."

Lopez Obrador cut his own salary in 2018 to 40% of what his predecessors earned, and created a rule that no public servant should earn more than him. Some are still earning too much, he said and added he was planning to present a bill to Congress to further clamp down on government salaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to pay $2.5 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay more than 2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. Th...

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Koreas ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former comfort women, Japanese media said.The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japans 19...

Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high N...

Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

Mexicos president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021