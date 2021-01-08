Left Menu
Adhikari slams Mamata for not implementing Centre's scheme in West Bengal

The newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the central government's schemes.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaking at a rally in West Bengal's East Midnapore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister while addressing a rally in East Midnapore questioned Chief Minister and said, "Why did Mamata Banerjee deprive 73 lakh farmers of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is there in 14 states. But all states implemented the Ayushman Bharat and the Kisan Nidhi schemes of the Central government."

Adhikari, a former TMC minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. This development comes as Assembly polls in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

