Seek Centre help for free COVID-19 vaccine in Maha: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hasasked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistanceof the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccine in the state tothe poor and the middle-class.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a functionhere on Thursday night, the former Chief Minister said theShiv Sena-led government regularly complains about not gettingenough funds from the Union government.

Asked about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, the Leaderof Opposition in the assembly said the MVA government shouldseek the Centre's help to provide free doses to the poor andmiddle-class families in the state.

