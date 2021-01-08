Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:34 IST
Netaji's niece Chitra Ghosh dies of cardiac arrest, PM condoles

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose'sniece and eminent academician Chitra Ghosh has died at the ageof 90 following a cardiac arrest, a family member said.

Ghosh's nephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose saidthe youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose passed away at10.30 am on Thursday due to acute myocardial infraction.

''A life dedicated in serving the people teaching &inspiring the youth!'' Bose said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter tocondole the demise of Ghosh.

''Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributionsto academics and community service. I recall my interactionwith her, when we discussed many subjects includingdeclassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened byher demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,'' he said.

She was the former head of the political sciencedepartment at Lady Brabourne College here.

Ghosh's last rites were performed on Thursdayafternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

