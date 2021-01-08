Delhi cabinet gives nod to set up Konkani academy in city

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani academy in the national capital.

''Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi,'' Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language that is spoken by the Konkani people living primarily in the country's western coastal region. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution's 8th schedule and the official language of Goa.

