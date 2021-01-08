Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Maha: Minister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:29 IST
Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Maha: Minister

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Senaleader Eknath Shinde on Friday demanded that the Centre bearthe cost of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Speaking at the Thane civil hospital here, he saidpeople expect that the government should make coronavirusvaccines available free of cost.

''Therefore, the Union government should bear theexpenses of the vaccination in the state. Maharashtra HealthMinister Rajesh Tope has also urged the Centre to provide freevaccination,'' Shinde said.

He said that all preparations for the actualvaccination were in place in Thane district, of which he isthe guardian minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity MFs log Rs 10,147 cr outflow in Dec, industry asset base surpasses Rs 31 lakh cr-mark 

Equity mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of Rs 10,147 crore in December, making it the sixth consecutive monthly withdrawal, even as the industrys asset base surged to an all-time high of over Rs 31 lakh crore.However, investors put ...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its over...

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021