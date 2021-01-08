Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Maha: Minister

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Senaleader Eknath Shinde on Friday demanded that the Centre bearthe cost of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Speaking at the Thane civil hospital here, he saidpeople expect that the government should make coronavirusvaccines available free of cost.

''Therefore, the Union government should bear theexpenses of the vaccination in the state. Maharashtra HealthMinister Rajesh Tope has also urged the Centre to provide freevaccination,'' Shinde said.

He said that all preparations for the actualvaccination were in place in Thane district, of which he isthe guardian minister.

