Goa CM ready to talk to villagers opposing IIT campus: BJP

The ruling BJP in Goa on Fridaysaid Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is ready to have a dialoguewith villagers opposing the proposed IIT campus in Sattaritaluka and accused the opposition Congress of misleadingagitators.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa president SadanandShet Tanavade, however, said Sawant will not visit Shel-Melaulim village where locals are agitating against theproposed IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) project in thearea.

The protest turned violent on Wednesday with theagitators hurling stones and police responding withlathicharge. At least 12 policemen and several villagers wereinjured.

The police on Thursday filed cases against severallocal Congress leaders and social activists in connection withthe violence.

Talking to reporters, Tanavade accused oppositionparties, including the Congress, and communists of misleadingvillagers and denying them opportunity of have an IIT in theirlocality.

''The Chief Minister is ready to have a dialogue withthe villagers, but he will not visit the village. Let thevillagers come and meet him and discuss the issue, he said.

Mob psychology would create unruly situation if theChief Minister visits the village,'' the BJP leader said.

''I can even see some red flags in the village.

Communists are also trying to encash on it (the agitation),Tanavade said.

The issue of IIT at Shel-Melaulim would be solved,the day NGOs and opposition parties stop interfering there,he said.

He said it was dream of former CM late ManoharParrikar (who studied at IIT Bombay) to have a campus of theprestigious institute in the state and the current BJPgovernment is fulfilling it.

Tanavade appealed to residents of Shel-Melaulim inNorth Goa district not to get misled by opposition parties.

Police have booked several villagers on attempt tomurder charges after the violence.

The villagers are not ready to part with their landfor the project.

