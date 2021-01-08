Temples in TN should be managed by devotees: Isha founder

Temples in Tamil Nadushould be managed by devotees not by bureaucrats andpoliticians, said founder of Isha, a spiritual organisation,Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday In a post on his Twitter handle, he said the politicalforces must be divested of control of temples which are bestmanaged by the devotees.

''Temples in Tamil Nadu are in the clutches of thegovernment administration impinging on the sanctity of thesepowerfully consecrated places of worship. It is timethe temples are managed by devotees not by bureaucratic andpolitical forces,'' he tweeted.

The tweet was endorsed by several thousands of people onTwitter and other social media platforms.

