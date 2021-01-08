Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege

As the mob swarmed into the U.S. Capitol, Pennsylvania congresswoman Susan Wild took cover, squeezing into a tight aisle in an upper-floor gallery and inching across the floor as supporters of President Donald Trump banged on the doors. “That was when it really started to get scary,” said Wild, 63, describing Wednesday’s dramatic siege of the complex that houses the U.S. Congress. After she fumbled to work a gas mask and briefly lost a shoe while dragging herself toward a door to evacuate, gunfire rang out. Police shouted, “Get down. Get down. Get down!” as people screamed, Wild said in an interview with Reuters. Democrats consider second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection and weighed up impeaching him for a second time after supporters fired up by his false claims of election fraud stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. Amid mounting calls for his removal from office, Trump finally denounced the violence that left five people dead, including a police officer. In a video released on Thursday evening, the Republican president called for reconciliation and also promised a smooth and orderly transition of power. Trump's fans condemn violence, but they aren't about to blame him

Eddie Emerson worked his fly fishing pole back and forth, tossing his line into a pond in West Texas, searching for stocked trout and an answer to questions on how he felt about the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. A backer of President Donald Trump, Emerson said he disliked the violence he saw on TV on Wednesday: people overturning barricades, clashing with police and swarming the building in Washington that houses the Senate and House of Representatives. But echoing a sentiment held by many Trump supporters, Emerson expressed frustration with what he called the hypocrisy of those who condemned the riots but turned a blind eye to violence at Black Lives Matter protests last summer. Trump's political future in peril after Capitol attack, advisers say

The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters and his long refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have jeopardized the president's political future and tainted prospects for his top lieutenants and family members, current and former administration officials said. The Republican president has dangled the possibility of running for president in 2024, and political operatives had expected him to exert influence over the Republican Party for years to come. U.S. role as democracy's champion battered by assault on Capitol

The United States will find it harder to advocate for democracy and rule of law abroad after the assault on the U.S. Capitol unless it grapples with President Donald Trump's role in the violence, current and former U.S. diplomats said. After a rally where the president exhorted them to fight to overturn the Nov. 3 U.S. election that he lost, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing legislators to evacuate as they smashed windows and looted. U.N. rights office says Trump should disavow 'very dangerous' language

The U.N. rights office said on Friday that President Donald Trump should disavow "very dangerous" language he and other political leaders have used about the U.S. election result and the storming of the Capitol in Washington this week. "We are deeply troubled by the incitement to violence and hatred by political leaders and we are calling on the President of the United States and other political leaders to disavow, openly disavow, false and dangerous narratives that are being spread...," U.N. Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in response to a question about Trump's personal responsibility for events at the Capitol. U.S. Capitol police officer dies of injuries from riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, has died of injuries suffered when supporters of President Donald Trump assaulted the legislative building, the force said, bringing to five the number dead from the riot. Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol building took place as lawmakers were in the building certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. If rioters who stormed Capitol were Black, 'hundreds' would have been killed

The United States' stark racial inequality was on display after a mob of predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol with ease on Wednesday then left with few immediate consequences, according to Washington residents, activists and politicians, including President-elect Joe Biden. The rioters broke through barricades, smashed windows, snatched souvenirs and entered Congressional offices and chambers, some taking photographs with police. Trump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is moving to loosen mining regulations and green light new mineral projects before leaving office this month, with successor Joe Biden unable to reverse some of the changes. Administration officials tell Reuters they plan to publish a raft of decisions on Jan. 15 that will expand miners' access to federal lands, give final approval to Lithium Americas Corp's Nevada lithium mine and approve a land swap for a Rio Tinto Ltd Arizona copper mining project, among other steps. FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on who placed pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of U.S. political parties in Washington. Law enforcement agencies had received reports of two suspected devices, one each at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement.

