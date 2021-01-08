Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyover scam case: HC grants bail to ex-minister Ebrahim Kunju

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:49 IST
Flyover scam case: HC grants bail to ex-minister Ebrahim Kunju

The Kerala High Court on Friday grantedbail to former state minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju,arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) inthe flyover scam case, considering his ill health.

Kunju was arrested on November 18 in connection withalleged corruption in the construction of a flyover atPalarivattom here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule.

The High Court had on December 14 dismissed Kunju's bailapplication with the liberty to file a fresh bail applicationonce he was discharged from the hospital, where he is nowundergoing treatment for cancer while under judicial custody.

Granting him bail on Friday, the court observed thatthere is admittedly a change of circumstances as far as hishealth is concerned.

''As far as the contents in ground of the bail applicationand the certificates produced by the petitioner, the stateattorney submitted that there is no dispute on that.

''If that is the case, I think the petitioner can bereleased on medical grounds with stringent conditions.

There can be a direction that the petitioner shall notleave the jurisdictional limit of Ernakulam district alongwith other conditions,'' Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said in theorder.

The court granted him bail on the conditions of executinga bond for Rs two lakh with two solvent sureties each for thelike sum to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court andto appear before the Investigating Officer for interrogationas and when required.

The court also directed him to surrender his passport.

Kunju moved the high court seeking bail after a VigilanceCourt in Muvattupuzha recently dismissed his bail application.

The MLA, representing Kalamassery constituency in thestate assembly, was quizzed by VACB sleuths at the privatehospital where his arrest was recorded following which amagistrate visited the premises and remanded him to judicialcustody.

Prior to it, he was interrogated multiple times in thepast by the agency in connection with the case.

The Vigilance has alleged that Kunju, then the PublicWorks Department Minister, sanctioned interest-free funds tothe contracting company, which had built the flyover, nowclosed after it developed cracks within a year of itsinauguration in 2016.

The arrest came eight months after he was arraigned as anaccused in the case.

Kunju has dismissed as ''politically motivated'' thecharges that he was responsible for the poor quality of thebridge, built when he was the PWD minister in the previous UDFgovernment headed by Oommen Chandy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK watchdog investigates Google's ad data revamp proposals

Britains competition watchdog said Friday it launched an investigation into Googles plan to overhaul its ad data system over worries it could leave even less room for rivals in the online ad industry.The Competition and Markets Authority sa...

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashm...

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in...

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021