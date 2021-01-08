Left Menu
Opposition playing dirty politics on vaccine: Union Minister

Following Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the COVID-19 vaccine first, Union minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said the opposition parties are indulging in dirty politics when they question the reliability of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the COVID-19 vaccine first, Union minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said the opposition parties are indulging in dirty politics when they question the reliability of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines. Briefing reporters, the union minister said, "There should not be any politics over the vaccine. The world is applauding the efforts of Indian scientists but Tejashwiji, Akhilesh Yadavji and Rahulji are doing dirty politics. They do not care about the lives of people. They only care for their dynastic politics. I condemn the actions of the opposition parties and pray for their good sense."

Earlier today, Yadav said the Prime Minister should be inoculated first before anybody else. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, then, we will also take it," stated the RJD leader. Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has "politically misused" the COVID-19 pandemic and raised question marks on the reliability of the vaccine.

"The BJP government has politically misused the COVID-19 pandemic in its entirety. The controversy over the vaccine is its latest manifestation. Who is going to get himself vaccinated with a vaccine that has question marks on its reliability?" Tewari said. Earlier on January 2, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted." (ANI)

