Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC more dangerous than coronavirus, will go away after West Bengal polls: Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "more dangerous than coronavirus" and after the next legislative assembly election, "the virus will go away" from the state.

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:55 IST
TMC more dangerous than coronavirus, will go away after West Bengal polls: Dilip Ghosh
BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh addressing a public meeting in Purba Medinipur on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "more dangerous than coronavirus" and after the next legislative assembly election, "the virus will go away" from the state. "Someone asked me, 'Dada! when this corona will go away?' I said that though I'm not a doctor but it will go away as the vaccine is coming. But Trinamool Congress (TMC) is more dangerous than corona and I can say when they will go away. We invented the vaccine for them and after May 20, this virus will definitely go away from Bengal and there will be no virus named TMC," Ghosh said at a public meeting here.

"After seeing the encouragement received from the people of Nandigram, I believe that days of TMC are numbered and BJP will establish a new government with 200 seats. Our chief minister will be seated in Nabanna and we will build 'Sonar Bangla'," he added. Ghosh further said that Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011 by recounting the story of Nandigram but the people who fought for the issues are deprived now.

He further said that many leaders who were earlier part of TMC and CPI(M) are now in BJP. "By recounting the story of Nandigram, didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed a government in West Bengal. But those people who fought for the issues are deprived now. Those who made it for TMC and built a government decided to leave TMC and join BJP. That is why thousands of people like them came today in the rally here," he said.

Ghosh further added: "We are welcoming all of them to the world's biggest political party, BJP. This is the biggest family in the world which has 16-17 crore members." "In West Bengal, we have 1.5 crore members. People of Bengal have seen different parties, Congress-CPIM-TMC and they are now hopeless. No poor people got primary facilities, no road, water, electricity. No teacher in schools, no school building, no pension for the differently-abled, no old-age pension, no widow pension, no doctors in hospitals, no police personnel in Police station. So, people are moving towards BJP for change," he added.

Earlier on December 19, former TMC minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Tamluk, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Medinipur. This development comes as Assembly polls in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador envoy takes part in Covaxin trials, says Indian vaccines safe, convenient

After taking the first shot of Covaxin, Ecuadors Envoy to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday said that Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are good companies, adding that he talked to researchers in US and Ecuador and then took part in the ...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

Uganda: ‘Deteriorating’ human rights situation in run-up to elections next week

We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 14 January and the challenges this situation may pose not only for voting day itself, but also f...

Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from this years Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a notice of charge in the case, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021