Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, on Jan. 20, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

