Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, on Jan. 20, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power. There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:29 IST
There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.
