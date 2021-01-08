House Speaker Pelosi says spoke to top U.S. general about restraining Trump

House Speaker Pelosi says spoke to top U.S. general about restraining TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:22 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two weeks in office.
"The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
