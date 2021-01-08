Congress' Adhir Ranjan attacks BJP, TMC; says Bengal politics has become contest of hurling harangues

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have turned the West Bengal politics into a contest of 'hurling harangues'. "Politics in West Bengal has only become a contest of hurling harangues. Neither the TMC nor the BJP is speaking for the welfare of people but they (people) are lured into being influenced by only what they hear. But people must see with their eyes before making a decision," Chowdhury told ANI.

Commenting upon the Tata Nano Controversy and the company's decision to leave Singur following a massive agitation by the farmers, led by Mamata Banerjee in 2006-2007, Chowdhury said, "Congress never supports how Tata plant was uprooted from Singur after spending Rs 1,000 crores of state's money to set up the infrastructure for the project. Alternative site in Sanand, Gujarat, has become such a model for development in the country." This comment comes as Assembly polls in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

