North Korea's Kim calls U.S. 'biggest enemy,' urges end to hostile policies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States the "biggest enemy" and said that Washington should drop its hostile policies to improve relations, state media reported on Saturday.

Speaking at a party congress in Pyongyang, Kim said U.S. policy toward North Korea would not change regardless of who occupies the White House, state news agency KCNA said.

