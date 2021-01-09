Pelosi says House preparing to move forward on Trump impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward on a motion to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump if the Republican does not resign after deadly pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol. "It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement on her meeting with the House Democratic Caucus. With great respect, our deliberations will continue."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:24 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward on a motion to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump if the Republican does not resign after deadly pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol.
"It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement on her meeting with the House Democratic Caucus. "The House will preserve every option... With great respect, our deliberations will continue."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Rules
- House
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Nancy Pelosi
ALSO READ
Online store stops selling Rittenhouse family's merchandise
Farm reforms became necessary because poor farmers, who are over 80%, were getting poorer during rules of earlier governments: PM.
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza's old houses
Japan tightens procurement rules after outcry over COVID relief spending
Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse