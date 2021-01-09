Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 06:35 IST
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing President Donald Trump due to ''risk of further incitement of violence'', three days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and five people died in the violence.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.

''After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,'' Twitter said in a statement on Friday.

At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

''In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,'' it said. ''Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.'' ''However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement,” it said.

Thousands of Trump's supporters had stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday in an unprecedented assault and clashed with police, resulting in five deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the November 3 election.

Immediately after the incident, Twitter had temporarily suspended the account of Trump for 12 hours. Facebook has already suspended his account on Facebook and Instagram till inauguration. Early this week, You Tube removed a number of his videos from the rally he addressed to his supporters.

On Friday, Trump posted two tweets.

''The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!'' Shortly thereafter, the president tweeted: ''To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.'' In its statement, Twitter said these two tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which Trump's statements could be mobilised by different audiences to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks.

Twitter said that its determination is based on a number of factors, including Trump's statement that he would not be attending the inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate.

The tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the inauguration would be a ''safe'' target as he will not be attending.

The use of the words ''American Patriots'' to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol,'' it said.

According to the company, the tweet is being interpreted as further indication that Trump does not plan to facilitate an ''orderly transition'' and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, it said.

''As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so,'' Twitter said. PTI LKJHMB

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his sup...

WRAPUP 12-Democrats plan impeachment and Twitter deletes Trump's account after Capitol chaos

An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democra...

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a vigil in Toronto and pledged to protest and persevere in their quest to know what happened that day. Th...

Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy Jeopardy contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021