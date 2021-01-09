Maharashtra hospital fire: Goa CM condoles death of infants

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Saturday expressed grief over the death of ten infants in afire incident at a government hospital in Maharashtra.

Ten babies, aged between one month and three months,died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unitof the hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandra district in the earlyhours on Saturday, doctors said.

''Deeply pained by the terrible incident at Bhandara,Maharashtra resulting in loss of young lives. My thoughts andprayers are with the bereaved families in this hour ofdistress. May God give courage to the families to bear thisirreparable loss,'' the chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)