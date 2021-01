Rajasthan governor condoles demise of ex-Gujarat CM Solanki

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday condoled the death of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki.

Mishra expressed grief over Solanki’s demise and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, a statement said.

Veteran Congress leader Solanki died in Gandhinagar early Saturday morning. He was 93.

