Bhandara fire: Hospital barricaded; BJP leader alleges laxity

The Bhandara district hospitalin Maharashtra where ten infants died early Saturday after afire incident has been witnessing a heavy stream of visitors,mostly politicians, since this morning.

Local administration has put barricades on the accessroad to the hospital, to keep the media at bay.

With the hospital authorities remaining tight-lipped,the politicians, including current and former ministers, whoare allowed inside the hospital building, remain the only linkfor reporters to gain some information on happenings.

Even parents of the deceased infants are said to beinside the hospital building. There is no word on what wouldbe the future course of action.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, former Maharashtraenergy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP claimedrelatives of the deceased infants had brought fluctuations inpower happening since last seven days at the affected ward, tothe notice of authorities in the hospital, but no action wastaken.

The scale and nature of the tragedy has left citizensof Bhandara, a city in east Maharashtra, shaken, withcondolences pouring in from various sections of the society.

''I spoke with relatives of the deceased infants. Theytold me that power fluctuations had been happening in thehospital ward since the last seven days. The relatives hadasked the hospital staff to check electric switches etc, butapparently no action was taken,'' Bawankule told PTI.

He further alleged a proposal to purchase fire safetyequipment worth over Rs 1 crore at the hospital had been sentto principal secretary, health, and Director of Health, stategovernment, in May this year but it is still pending forapproval.

Bawankule alleged the hospital didn't have proper firesafety and electrical equipment in place, and demanded ahigh-level inquiry into the incident. PTI CLSNSK NSK

