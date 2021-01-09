Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK general council endorses Palaniswami as CM candidtae for Assembly polls

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:48 IST
AIADMK general council endorses Palaniswami as CM candidtae for Assembly polls

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI): The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu onSaturday endorsed Chief Minister K Palaniswami as its CMcandidate for this year's high-stakes Assembly polls,where theparty will take on arch rival DMK in a tough electoral battle.

AIADMK's top decision-making body General Council alsoauthorised O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami--the top leaders--to devise the party's strategy for the polls and endorsed theappointment of a steering committee, which is likely to play akey role in important matters.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are likely to be held inApril-May.

The party's general council, besides the Executive, metat a marriage hall here under the leadership of AIADMKCoordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami.

Palaniswami is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu whilePanneerselvam is his deputy.

In one of the 16 resolutions adopted at the meeting, theparty members authorised the two leaders to devise AIADMK'selectoral strategy, even as it eyes a hat trick of victories,after securing back to back wins in 2011 and 2016 under thelate J Jayalalithaa.

''This general council authorises O Panneerselvam andEdapadi K Palaniswami to devise winning strategies to ensurea grand win in the 2021 polls, create an AIADMK-led victoryalliance and decide seat-sharing with alliance parties,'' themembers resolved.

The party has earned the public's praise for ''goodgovernance,'' it added.

The AIADMK had earlier led the National DemocraticAlliance (NDA), its constituents being the BJP, DMDK and PMKamong others, in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls andits two top leaders have already confirmed the party'salliance with the BJP.

The general council also endorsed Panneerselvam'sOctober 2020 announcement that Palaniswami will be theAIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the polls.

The members said they ''unanimously accept theannouncement and will work hard to ensure victory'' and bringPalaniswami back to the post after the elections.

Further, it approved the appointment of a steeringcommittee, which was announced in October last year.

The six Ministers and five other office-bearers in thecommittee are seen as loyalists of Palaniswami andPanneerselvam respectively.

The setting up of such a committee was Panneerselvam'slong pending demand then.

Targeting DMK President M K Stalin, the party allegedthat he was unable to bear the growing public support for itsgovernment, as well as Palaniswami's administrative acumen andwas therefore indulging in ''uncultured'' criticism of the CM.

It condemned Stalin and his DMK supporters for ''personalattacks.'' In an apparent reference to its arch rival, the party, inanother resolution, said it would strive hard to ''put an endto the dynasty politics of one family'' and ensure that a ''truedemocratic government'' under AIADMK was installed post-polls.

It also lauded the government on different matters suchas the 7.5 per cent quota in medical education for governmentschool students who clear the National Entrance cumEligibility Test (NEET) and attracting investments to thestate.

Further, it opposed the Sri Lankan government's move toscrap the provincial councils, saying it would impact theTamils there and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi tointervene in the matter.

In his address, Panneerselvam said the party was aboveindividuals and urged for a united fight to secure a ''grand,unprecedented victory'' in the coming elections.

He urged party workers to go to the people with DMK's''scams and betrayals'' such as ceding of Katchatheevu islet inthe 1970s and not taking steps for notifying the final awardof the Cauvery disputes tribunal in a gazette.

He said there was no factionalism in the party and thatno leader, including himself or Palaniswami, have said ''beloyal to me'', but only insisted for unity among the ranks.

''Ours is the only democratic organisation where workerscan become even chief minister and deputy CM, which is not thecase with others....setting aside differences, work with thesole aim of party's victory (in the polls),'' he said.

Palaniswami, targeting DMK over ''dynasty politics'', saidthat while earlier it was the late M Karunanidhi at the helmof affairs, ''it was then (MK) Stalin and now Udhayanidhi(Stalin's son).'' ''In this election, end this dynasty politics,'' he said.

For AIADMK stalwarts, the late chief ministers M GRamachandran (party founder) and Jayalalithaa people weretheir heirs, he said.

He reiterated that the CM's post is a ''responsibility''and said ''I see everyone here as a CM.'' Palaniswami thanked ''elder brother'' Panneerselvam forearlier announcing him as the party's CM face in the comingpolls and the general council and the executive for endorsingthe same today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's self-reliance goal must not be taken as move 'towards isolating itself': Sunil Munjal

Indias self-reliance campaign must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as a move towards isolating itself, but to be a part of the global value chain, it must improve standards, skill levels, consistency and service levels to consume...

Guj amendment to Industrial Disputes Act gets presidential nod

Gujarats amendment to theIndustrial Disputes Act that seeks to increase ease ofbusiness by reducing the compliance burden on industries interms of layoffs, retrenchment and compensation has receivedthe assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, a...

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

President-elect Joe Bidens victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special el...

Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.The coordinates have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021