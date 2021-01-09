Left Menu
Nadda holds roadshow in Bardhaman in West Bengal

Stepping up the party's campaign for assembly polls in West Bengal to be held later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda held a roadshow in the district on Saturday.

ANI | Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:37 IST
BJP President JP Nadda in a roadshow in Bardhaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up the party's campaign for assembly polls in West Bengal to be held later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda held a roadshow in the district on Saturday. Nadda was accompanied by party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia during the roadshow which started from Bardhaman Clock Tower in the town.

The truck carrying Nadda had slogan 'aar noy anyay' (no more injustice). Hundreds of BJP supporters took part in the roadshow and some of them raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Earlier the day, Nadda addressed a rally at Jagadanandapur village ground and said West Bengal was yearning for change.

"The warmth with which you have welcomed me and your huge presence clearly shows that you have decided to end the rule Mamata Banerjee and vote for BJP. We will form the government in West Bengal and work for the welfare of the farmers here," he said. Nadda also launched Krishak Suraksha campaign, an outreach to farmers, at the rally. BJP plans to directly connect with the farmers of West Bengal through the 'ek mutho chaal' programme and party leaders and workers will take part in it.

He later had lunch at a farmer's house in Jagadanandapur. The BJP president started his day-long Bengal tour by offering prayers at Radha Govind Temple near Katwa in Purba Bardhaman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

