Left Menu
Development News Edition

French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

The French president had condemned recent acts of violence during a phone call with Touadera, his office said, an apparent reference to a rebel advance which Touadera and the United Nations say has been mounted by former President Francois Bozize to thwart the election. Touadera was declared the winner of the Dec. 27 election with more than 50% of votes cast in a single round, avoiding a run-off against any of 16 challengers.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:22 IST
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Macron's office said the flight took place at the request of President Faustin-Archange Touadera and with permission of a U.N. peacekeeper mission in the country. The French president had condemned recent acts of violence during a phone call with Touadera, his office said, an apparent reference to a rebel advance which Touadera and the United Nations say has been mounted by former President Francois Bozize to thwart the election.

Touadera was declared the winner of the Dec. 27 election with more than 50% of votes cast in a single round, avoiding a run-off against any of 16 challengers. Many of the opposition candidates have demanded the election be annulled and for the vote to be repeated, citing irregularities and low turnout following violent clashes. French warplanes also flew over the Central African Republic four days before the vote.

France has a history of repeated military interventions in the Central African Republic, most recently from 2013-2016. The United Nations now maintains nearly 13,000 peacekeepers there. The electoral commission declared Touadera the winner with voter turnout of more than 76% despite. However, only half the country's 1.8 million eligible voters were able to register to vote due to the rebel offensive.

A disputed election could further destabilise a country whose population of 4.7 million has endured waves of militia violence since 2013 that has killed thousands of people and forced more than a million from their homes. Rebels, which the United Nations and Touadera say are led by former President Bozize, seized the country's fourth largest city briefly before the vote. Macron reiterated condemnation of former President Bozize on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021