Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal urges regional parties to unitedly fight BJP

Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal urges regional parties to unitedly fight BJPPTI | Moran | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:47 IST
Assam's newly floatedpolitical outfit Raijor Dal on Saturday called upon allregional parties to unitedly fight the ruling BJP and demandedthe release of its incarcerated founder president Akhil Gogoi.
The regional outfit, on the concluding day of itsthree-day first convention, said the BJP is ''threatening theexistence'' of the indigenous people of the state through theCitizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
It also demanded the release of Gogoi, who has beenjailed since December 2019 after the government came downheavily on the anti-CAA agitation in the state.
The committee has named noted litterateur Dr HirenGohain as its chief advisor.
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.
