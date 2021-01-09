Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal urges regional parties to unitedly fight BJP

PTI | Moran | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:47 IST
Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal urges regional parties to unitedly fight BJP

Assam's newly floatedpolitical outfit Raijor Dal on Saturday called upon allregional parties to unitedly fight the ruling BJP and demandedthe release of its incarcerated founder president Akhil Gogoi.

The regional outfit, on the concluding day of itsthree-day first convention, said the BJP is ''threatening theexistence'' of the indigenous people of the state through theCitizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It also demanded the release of Gogoi, who has beenjailed since December 2019 after the government came downheavily on the anti-CAA agitation in the state.

The committee has named noted litterateur Dr HirenGohain as its chief advisor.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months

In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Contro...

ED court directs AP CM to appear on Jan 11

A court for EnforcementDirectorate ED cases here has directed Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on January11 in connection with an ongoing case involving certainprivate companies.Reddy has been directed ...

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021