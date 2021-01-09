Left Menu
UP assembly polls: Bhim Army chief stitches alliance with Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:16 IST
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party general secretary Arun Rajbhar in a statement said their coalition will contest on all 403 seats in the state and the Bhim Army chief agreed to be part of it. Image Credit: ANI

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party general secretary Arun Rajbhar in a statement said their coalition will contest on all 403 seats in the state and the Bhim Army chief agreed to be part of it. We are trying to form the government in the state on issues of education, health, electricity and employment, he said.

"In the 2022 assembly elections, we will form government in the state and give free education and power,'' Arun Rajbhar said, adding that ''whosoever wants to stop the BJP, they are welcome in the Morcha''. In December, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced his party's intention to fight the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally. ''We are now part of Mr Rajbhar's morcha,'' he said after meeting the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief here.

