Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa in Delhi to discuss Karnataka's 'political situation' with Amit Shah, Nadda

Amid much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Sunday and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and later with BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:43 IST
Yediyurappa in Delhi to discuss Karnataka's 'political situation' with Amit Shah, Nadda
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Sunday and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and later with BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda. After his arrival in Delhi, Yediyurappa hinted at discussing 'political situation' without replying to whether he would discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion with the party's top leadership. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said: "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. Recently we won gram panchayat elections and local elections in a big way. I am scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Chief Minister also informed that he would be discussing the candidates for upcoming by-elections in the state. "Within a month, we are going to face by-elections for vacant seats of Lok Sabha and state Assembly. We need to finalise candidates. I will try to meet Nadda Ji as well to discuss all this," he said. Responding to preparations for the vaccination process for COVID-19, Yediyurappa appeared confident that the coronavirus situation is under control in the state.

"We are taking all precautions and everything is under control," said Yediyurappa. Recently, the Chief Minister had said that BJP's central leadership will take a call on the cabinet expansion and that it is expected to be expanded this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out

A court here pulled up the Delhi Police for allegedly arresting a man illegally in a theft case and demanding money from his sister for helping in bailing him out, saying the case appeared to have been solved just to solve it.Additional Ses...

It's like a merit badge: 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a merit badge. The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heart...

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

A three-day state bird festivaltitled Kalrav will be held from January 15 in Bihars Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 ...

Pashtun rights movement to organise 350-mile march in US highlighting Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan. One of the members of the protest also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021