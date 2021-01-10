Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu leaders condemn demolition of Jaffna University war memorial

Tamil Nadu leaders, cutting across the political spectrum, have strongly condemned the demolition of the Mullivaikkal memorial at Jaffna University campus in Sri Lanka.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:01 IST
Tamil Nadu leaders condemn demolition of Jaffna University war memorial
Jaffna University war memorial (Photo Credit: Twitter/ O Panneerselvam). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu leaders, cutting across the political spectrum, have strongly condemned the demolition of the Mullivaikkal memorial at Jaffna University campus in Sri Lanka. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami took to Twitter to strongly condemn the demolition and said, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."

"I strongly condemn this monthly act of the Government of Sri Lanka which has caused great pain to the Tamils of the world and to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jaffna who accompanied it," Palaniswami said in another tweet. CM Palaniswami's comments came after a Tamil war memorial in Jaffna University was allegedly destroyed by the authorities in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the incident evoked strong reactions from other leaders in the state, including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and opposition leader and DMK President MK Stalin. "This despicable act of racism is highly reprehensible as it furthers the sentiment of Tamils while fighting for justice for the people who were mercilessly massacred in the Eelam War. I strongly condemn this unacceptable act," O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu wrote in a tweet. Opposition leader and DMK President MK Stalin also took to Twitter and condemned the move. "My strongest condemnation for the demolition of the Mullivaikkal memorial at the University of Jaffna, following the demolition of the traditional monuments of Eelam Tamils! @PMOIndia Condemn this shocking incident! This is the expectation of the Tamils of the world," he said.

The decision to remove the Mullivaikkal War Memorial at the Jaffna University was taken by Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna University Professor Satkunarajah, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunga on Saturday. The memorial in Jaffna University was built in 2019 in memory of the people and students who died in the Mullivaikkal war in 2009.

Tamil Nadu is due for Assembly polls in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: ICC condemns racial row in SCG, promises full support to CA

The International Cricket Council ICC on Sunday condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ICC has also offered Cricket Australia all necessary su...

It took me 16 years to figure out my voice, says Anubhav Sinha

Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have established Anubhav Sinha as a prominent voice in contemporary cinema, but the director says it took him over a decade to find his calling.Sinha, who was interacting with the audiences after delivering Saty...

B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in Engineering and Technology awarded by IGNOU up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said.The Indira Gandhi National Open University ...

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's ‘kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of kisan mahapanchayat programme at Kaimla village in Haryanas Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021