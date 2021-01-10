Puducherry CM's protest against LG enters 3rd day, says she is not allowing elected govt to function

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy continued his sit-in protest near Raj Nivas for the third day, demanding the Centre to call back Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. "She is not allowing the elected government to function and is interfering in day to day administration," Narayanasamy told ANI.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, legislators of the ruling party, and workers of the alliance parties have participated in the dharna. Some protesters were seen holding a placard that read "BEDI You go! You go!!".

The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance in Puducherry started a four-day protest against Bedi on Friday, claiming that she was not allowing the elected government to function. "She is not allowing the elected government to function and is interfering in day to day administration. People will sit peacefully and agitate for at least three days," the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

