All those involved in Pollachi sexual harassment case will be brought to book: Kanimozhi

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

DMK leader M Kanimozhi on Sunday said her party would ensure that victims in the sensationalPollachi sexual harassment case got justice and all those involved in the case were punished, once it returned to power.

Addressing a protest rally in nearby Pollachi, Kanimozhialleged that the ruling AIADMK was attempting to protect the party's student wing leader, Arulalandam, arrested in connection with the case recently, and many others involved in the case as they belonged to the party.

She asserted that the DMK will continue to fight till justice was served.

The accused, however influential they are, will be brought to book, as there would be a 'change in regime' after the coming assembly elections, Kanimozhi, the women's wing secretary of DMK, added.

Referring to the images of some accused with AIADMKleaders doing rounds online, the DMK MP claimed that it was clear evidence of their links with the ministers.

She sought to know as to why Chief Minister KPalaniswami, who claims to be a farmer himself, was supporting the Centre's new farm laws against which hundreds of peasants were protesting in Delhi.

Earlier, Kanimozhi and her party workers were prevented by the Coimbatore police from heading to the protest venue, following which they squatted on the road.

However, she was allowed to proceed.

Senior DMK leaders and representatives of MDMK, KMDK, VCK, SDPI, were among those participated in the protest meet.

